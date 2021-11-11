Most new cases of COVID-19 in Capital City (601) and Ilfov (483), Cluj (359) counties

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections compared to the last report were recorded in Bucharest - 601 and in the Ilfov - 483, Cluj - 359 and Brasov - 306 counties, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday, agerpres reports.

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the counties of Mehedinti - 36, Bistrita-Nasaud - 41, Salaj - 42.

The Capital City has an incidence of 7.94 cases per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous days.Ilfov County ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections reported for 14 days, with 9.67 cases per thousand inhabitants.High incidences were also recorded in the counties of Bihor - 9.49, Arad - 8.56, Brasov and Cluj - 7.97.Almost all counties are in the red zone (over three cases per thousand inhabitants), except Suceava (2.47) and Botosani (2.90).