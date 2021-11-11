 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Most new cases of COVID-19 in Capital City (601) and Ilfov (483), Cluj (359) counties

ISUBIF
salvare ambulanta covid

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections compared to the last report were recorded in Bucharest - 601 and in the Ilfov - 483, Cluj - 359 and Brasov - 306 counties, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday, agerpres reports.

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the counties of Mehedinti - 36, Bistrita-Nasaud - 41, Salaj - 42.

The Capital City has an incidence of 7.94 cases per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous days.

Ilfov County ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections reported for 14 days, with 9.67 cases per thousand inhabitants.

High incidences were also recorded in the counties of Bihor - 9.49, Arad - 8.56, Brasov and Cluj - 7.97.

Almost all counties are in the red zone (over three cases per thousand inhabitants), except Suceava (2.47) and Botosani (2.90).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.