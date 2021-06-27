 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Most new cases of COVID-19 - in Ilfov, Prahova and Suceava; no case in Bucharest

smartradio.ro
covid vaccin medic

Most of the newly confirmed cases with COVID-19 compared to the last report were registered in Ilfov, Prahova and Suceava counties, respectively 4 each, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.

Also, in Bucharest and in 20 counties no new cases of infection were registered.

All counties and the city of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the new coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in the counties of Prahova - 0.11, Ilfov - 9 and Cluj - 0.07.

In the last 24 hours, 46 new cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been reported.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.