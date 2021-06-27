Most new cases of COVID-19 - in Ilfov, Prahova and Suceava; no case in Bucharest

Most of the newly confirmed cases with COVID-19 compared to the last report were registered in Ilfov, Prahova and Suceava counties, respectively 4 each, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.

Also, in Bucharest and in 20 counties no new cases of infection were registered.

All counties and the city of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the new coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in the counties of Prahova - 0.11, Ilfov - 9 and Cluj - 0.07.In the last 24 hours, 46 new cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been reported.