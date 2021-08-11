Most new cases of COVID-19, in past 24 hrs, in Bucharest - 58

The most newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last report were in Bucharest - 58 and in the counties of Cluj - 15, Ilfov - 14, Bistrita-Nasaud and Suceava - 13 each, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday.

In four counties there were no new reports of COVID-19 cases.

All counties and the Bucharest municipality remain in the green scenario from the perspective of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in the county of Ilfov - 0.31.