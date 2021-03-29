Motion/Simonis: Nobody explained why police harass farmers, chase pigs in yards trying to confiscate them

The leader of the social-democratic (PSD) deputies, Alfred Simonis, declared on Monday, during the debate for the simple motion on agriculture, that nobody from the Government explained why the police "are harassing Romanian farmers" and that "they are chasing pigs in the peasants' yards and try to confiscate them".

"Minister Oros, I would not have intervened if I was not pointed out the praises which you brought to yourself, but also from the colleagues of PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR (Save Romania Union), who talked about the many things you did, but nobody explained to us why the police are harassing Romanian farmers, people from the countryside, police in yards, chasing pigs and trying to confiscate them or with court bailiffs to take away the farmers' tractors," Simion said in the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies.

Simonis proposed to (Agriculture minister) Adrian Oros to go around the country along with former minister of Agriculture Petre Daea, whom was referred to during the debate, and to see what the people and farmers have to say about both of them.

"If you were smarter, today you would have probably understood that you did not have to mention the name of Mister Daea. I invite you to go around the country with Mr Daea, although I do not suggest that, but you can try, in order to see what the people have to say. I saw that you tried to shift the attention of motion against Mister Daea and Mister Chesnoiu. (...) Because you also referred to policemen in a derogatory way, allow me to bring to your attention and tell you that you should be more careful, yourself and Mister (PM) Citu, as well as the other ministers, because these militiamen, as you call them, are the only ones who are keeping the protesters, farmers and others who are picketing in front of your ministries. So please be very careful as to how you refer to them," he said.