Motor vehicles,motorcycles trade turnover up 8.4pct in first 10 months of 2019; market services turnover to population up 13.4pct

Motor vehicles and motorcycles trade turnover increased by 8.4 percent as gross series in the first ten months of 2019 compared to the similar period of 2018, whereas the turnover volume of market services provided to the population also registered an increase by 13.4 percent, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistic (INS) on Friday.

Between 1 January and 31 October 2019, compared to the same interval of 2018, the trade turnover in wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality increased by 8.1 percent.The trade turnover of market services provided to the population, as series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality recorded an increase by 13.9 percent compared to the same interval of 2018.According to the INS release, in October 2019 compared to the previous month, the trade turnover in wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 10.3 percent as gross series.In October 2019 against the previous month, the trade turnover in wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 1.4 percent as series adjusted to the working days and seasonality.In October 2019 against the previous month, the turnover volume of market services rendered to the population dropped by 2.7 percent as gross series.In October 2019 against the previous month, the turnover volume of market services rendered to the population increased by 0.8 percent as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality.In October 2019 against October 2018, the trade turnover in wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles went up 11.5 percent as gross series.In October 2019 against October 2018, the trade turnover in wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as adjusted series depending on the number of working days and seasonality increased by 11.5 percent.The turnover volume of market services rendered to the population, October 2019 compared to October 2018, increased by 13.6 percent as gross series.The turnover volume of market services rendered to the population, as gross series depending on the number of working days and seasonality, increased by 14.0 percent in October 2019 compared to the same month of 2018.