Mount Tampa visitors to be handed portable ashtrays, be taught to approach nature with respect

Starting this spring, Mount Tampa visitors have several surprises awaiting for them, including portable ashtrays that will be handed to them to no longer toss cigarettes into the natural environment.

Tampa Reserve ranger Viorel Mihai told AGERPRES that a series of awareness actions will kick off this spring to inform tourists about hiking treks and their condition and advise them how to behave on the mountain.

"We will be in constant contact with the tourists, and at the end of this briefing they must be aware that they must be properly equipped, respect the mountain and the tourist trail, which is very important for their safety. We will hand them portable ashtrays and explain to them the dangers of tossing lit cigarette butts. They will be asked to respect the laws of the mountain and stick to the trails, not litter the landscape," Viorel Mihai said.

He also mentioned that spring preparations are underway for the refurbishment of the belvedere terrace near the Brasov Letter Sign and the replacement of the flag, which was damaged by the latest storms.

The wood for the terrace repair is ready and will be fitted into the structure in the coming weeks, as soon as the snow melts and the materials can be taken up the mountain, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The next step is cleaning and repairing the trails. Together with the Salvamont Mountain Rescue Service, the trails will be cleared of the fallen trees and debris. We are also working on replacing the degraded tourist signs. Footbridges will also be replaced where necessary. We want the tourists to enjoy a clean natural scenery and have all the information at hand. All these works have already started and are being carried out in stages, depending on the weather," Viorel Mihai also specified.

The actions are carried out with the support of the Brasov City Hall, which is the administrator of the Tampa Reserve, the Brasov Local Mountain Rescue Service and the mountain gendarmes, as well as with the help of volunteers, the cited source added.