Mountain rescuers receive dozens of emergency callouts in the past 24 hours

Salvamont
salvamont

The national dispatch center of the 'Salvamont' Mountain Rescue Association received more than 70 callouts for emergency intervention in the last 24 hours.

"A strenuous day for the mountain rescuers across the country as they were called out to a concerningly high number of incidents. In the last 24 hours, the 'Salvamont' national dispatch center received 74 emergency callouts," Salvamont Romania wrote on Monday on its Facebook page, stating that most calls were received by Salvamont Sinaia, Lupeni and Caras Severin - Muntele Mic.

Another 22 callers sought advice and information on various mountain tourist trails and on the condition of the ski slopes.

"We urge you to pursue alpine activities with attention and responsibility and join Salvamont Romania in the campaign to reduce the number of mountain accidents," reads the message of the mountain rescuers.

