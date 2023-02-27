MP's Tomac says PMP convenes extraordinary congress on 25 March to decide alliance policy in view of elections

The People's Movement Party (PMP) will gather in an extraordinary congress meeting on 25 March in order to discuss the policy of alliances and mergers of the formation, taking into account the approach of 2024, marked by the organization of four rounds of elections: local, European parliamentary, legislative and presidential, Chairman of the PMP and MEP Eugen Tomac told AGERPRES.

The decision to organise an extraordinary congress was adopted by the National College of the PMP.

"2024 is the year in which we will have four rounds of elections. The PMP want to reconfirm its right-wing party standpoint, the third party in terms of the number of locally elected after the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] and the PNL [the National Liberal Party] in Romania. As a result, the PMP is convening a congress in order to establish the strategy for 2024 and the alliance policy. We are glad that there are parties which want to merge with the PMP, matters which are to be discussed and debated in the congress meeting," MEP Eugen Tomac stated.

When asked which are the political formations that would merge or ally with the PMP for the 2024 elections, the party leader mentioned that, at the time, he is carrying negotiations in view of achieving the merger with other parties, and will make the announcements on this subject at the congress meeting on 25 March.

"We are in negotiations and I prefer to keep the element of novelty and politics at the congress," Tomac stated.

He added that two other topics that will be debated at the PMP meeting targeting the support for the Republic of Moldova and the campaign of the Bucharest authorities regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen Area.

"The party will also debate the topic related to the support that the Romanian state must give to the second Romanian state, the Republic of Moldova, which is threatened by the Russian Federation. We will also debate the campaign regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen Area," the PMP leader mentioned.

In this context, the one related to the Schengen topic, Tomac mentioned that the action he submitted to the Court of Justice of the EU was registered and there will be a process demanding "the annulment of this abuse of law by the Council of the European Union, which blocks Romania entering Schengen."

"The Court of Justice of the EU accepted my case with the Council of the European Union on the Schengen topic. We will have a trial," the PMP leader explained.

Tomac mentioned that approximately 1,000 delegates are expected at the PMP extraordinary congress meeting which takes place in Bucharest.