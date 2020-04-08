MS confirms first death following novel coronavirus infection among medical staff

An ambulance driver aged 53 of the Suceava County Ambulance Service who was infected with the novel coronavirus has died, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

According to the quoted source, the man presented symptoms for COVID-19 on March 24. He was tested and received the positive result on March 30.

He did not accept admission to hospital and died on Tuesday at home.

"The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, expresses his regret for this loss and sends condolences to the family. The Health Minister stands together with the medical staff of the Suceava County Ambulance Service," the Health Ministry states.

The Health Ministry mentions that presently, according to reports from all counties to INSP, 699 medical staff are infected with the novel coronavirus.