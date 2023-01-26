Muzeul Taranului Cinema Hall to host Indian Film Days, February 2-4

Documentaries and films based on true stories will be running during the Indian Film Days, February 2-4, at the Muzeul Taranului Cinema Hall in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

The five productions on the playbill focus on the relationship between people and nature, the connection with the earth, the protection of the environment, the right to life and freedom, biodiversity and green agriculture.

Filmed over six months on a 3,000 km trip along the Ganges, the documentary "Moving Upstream: Ganga" explores the idea of walking while offering an unfiltered view of the human communities that live alongside India's largest river.

"Taledanda" presents the fight against logging waged by a man with intellectual disabilities from the Soliga tribal community of the Karnataka region.

"The seeds of Vandana Shiva" tells the remarkable story of the internationally renowned environmental activist Vandana Shiva, a promoter of the freedom of seeds, a militant against the mega-corporations of the agriculture industry and genetically modified organisms.

Depicting the phenomenon of migration to cities, the idea of a home and belonging to a place, the documentary "Once upon a village" brings to the fore one of the thousands of abandoned rural villages at the foot of the Himalayas, through two of its last inhabitants, an 80-year-old woman and a 19-year-old girl.

The historical drama "Sijou" presents the brutality of the feudal system of land ownership in Bhutan before 1958 based entirely on payments in kind for labour, including slavery, which affected the people of the state of Assam located in Northeast India.

The event is organised by the Rabindranath Tagore Cultural Centre and the Muzeul Taranului Cinema Hall, with support from the Indian Embassy in Bucharest and the Indian Ministry of Culture.

The event will move in the second week of February to Cinema Arta in Cluj-Napoca and at Cinema Victoria in Timisoara.