Nail-biter propels Romania's Bogdan to Monterrey Open singles second round

Getty Images
Ana Bogdan

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan on Monday advanced to the second round of the women's singles event at the 226,750-USD WTA tournament in Monterrey (Mexico), after defeating Mexican Victoria Rodriguez 4-6 6-4 7-6 (5) in a nail-biter.


Bogdan, 25, world number 90, prevailed in stifling heat, in two hours and 23 minutes over a 22-year-old player, world number 296.

It was Bogdan's third victory over Rodriguez, whom she defeated in 2016 at an ITF tournament in Grado (Italy) 6-2 6-3 in the second round, and in 2017 in Mumbai (India ) 6-1 6-1 in the first round.

Bogdan won 3,310 US dollars 30 WTA singles points. Next, she plays the winner between Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) and Tereza Martincova (Czech Republic).

AGERPRES .

