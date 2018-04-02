Nail-biter propels Romania's Bogdan to Monterrey Open singles second round

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan on Monday advanced to the second round of the women's singles event at the 226,750-USD WTA tournament in Monterrey (Mexico), after defeating Mexican Victoria Rodriguez 4-6 6-4 7-6 (5) in a nail-biter.

Bogdan, 25, world number 90, prevailed in stifling heat, in two hours and 23 minutes over a 22-year-old player, world number 296.It was Bogdan's third victory over Rodriguez, whom she defeated in 2016 at an ITF tournament in Grado (Italy) 6-2 6-3 in the second round, and in 2017 in Mumbai (India ) 6-1 6-1 in the first round.Bogdan won 3,310 US dollars 30 WTA singles points. Next, she plays the winner between Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) and Tereza Martincova (Czech Republic).

AGERPRES .