National Biennal of Architecture undergiong small revolution of its perception

Honourary chairman of the 13th edition of Romania's National Architecture Biennial Romeo Belea believes that this edition represents a small revolution in looking at this event in the life of architects.

"I have been very interested in biennials, but especially in this year's edition, which seems to make a small revolution in looking at this event in the life of the Union of Architects and architects overall. I find this double spread by themes and the geography is absolutely fantastic. Because what I am very concerned about is the total absence of architects from the public life in Romania, "Belea said on Tuesday at a news conference for the launch of the event.According to chair of the Union of Romania's Architects Ileana Tureanu, this year's biennale has 11 sections, as against six in the previous editions: residential architecture; architecture of public buildings; restoration, strengthening; buildings returned to the city; interior design; intrusive public space; the countryside; green architecture and alternative energy; diplomas for budding architects; architectural publications; architectural photography; architectural event and the streets as a stage. These will be held for the first time simultaneously in eight cities in the country: Bucharest, Braila, Cluj, Constanta, Iasi, Oradea, Sibiu, Targu Mures, said Tureanu.She noted in particular the restoration section, scheduled to take place this autumn at the Constanta Casino; the architectural photography event to be hosted by Targu Mures; the diplomas event in Sibiu; the architectural publications event to be held in Iasi, and the rural architecture one in Cluj-Napoca.The National Biennial of Architecture is the most important professional event of the architect's guild, and it has been organised uninterruptedly since 1994 by the Union of Romania's Architects.