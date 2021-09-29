National Cathedral’s altar mosaic iconography revealed as scaffolding comes down

The altar of Romania’s National Cathedral has begun to display its beautiful mosaic iconography with scaffolding starting to come down, basilica reports.

Like all important works, the iconographic project of the altar started on paper:

Starting with the highest and going downwards, the three registers present the following iconographic representations:

The Tabernacle of the Congregation, which was a foreshadowing of the Mother of God in the Old Testament

The establishing of the New Testament through the Partaking of the Apostles

The lowest register is dedicated to Romanian holy hierarchs.

“If God helps us to finish both the plastering and the painting of the area outside the holy altar in front of the iconostasis, we hope that the whole area will be clean. Thus, we will no longer have this view of a construction site. So, the holy table, the floor and the walls will be uncovered, so that they look like an altar ready for service,” Fr Nicolae Crîngaşu, Coordinating Patriarchal Counselor at the Monuments and Church Construction Sector, told Trinitas TV.

