National Defence Ministry sends message of congratulations on Day of Romanians Everywhere

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) sent on Sunday a message of congratulations on the occasion of the Day of Romanians Everywhere.

"It's okay to be different, it's okay to have varied opinions. You and I serve the country in different ways and it's okay as long as we serve the same country, Romania. No matter what job we have and wherever we are in this great world, far apart, today is our day! The Day of Romanians Everywhere! Each of us is an ambassador of Romania at the place he goes to. Be proud! Be brothers!", reads the message posted by the National Defence Ministry on Facebook.MApN also points out that although they have various professions, all Romanians serve the same country."I'm a serviceman ... I'm somebody's hero and someone else's 'mercenary'. I am actually the same person. I too wake up in the morning with pain, thoughts and hopes, I too do my job as best I can, I too have kids to keep in school and a family to provide for. I too need you - teacher, doctor, cleaning lady - I too was a student, and I too will be a retiree one day. Are we that much different? Because we have different jobs, we have different lives. Because we have different lives, we have different experiences. Because we have different experiences, we have different opinions," MApN's message reads further.The Day of Romanians Everywhere is celebrated since 2015 on the last Sunday of May.