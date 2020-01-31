National Force Party proposes all citizens to vote for three days in parliamentary, local elections

The National Force Party leader Teodor Melescanu drew attention on the "unconstitutionality" of the Liberals' proposal regarding the three-day vote in the diaspora including in the parliamentary elections this year.

"The National Liberal Party discriminates Romanians. Through the voice of the Vice President of the Senate, this party announces that, for the parliamentary elections this years, Romanians in the diaspora should have three days at their disposal to vote, the same as they had in the presidential elections. The National Force Party (...) draws attention that this proposal of the PNL is unconstitutional. (...) The introduction of the three-day voting only for the Romanians in the diaspora creates privileges for them and also discriminates the Romanian citizens in the country," reads a release sent on Friday to AGERPRES by this political entity and signed by its leader.In this context, the National Force Party proposes that all citizens, both in the country and in the diaspora, should vote for three days, and not just in the parliamentary or presidential elections, but also in the local elections."In order for both the legislation based on which the Romanians in the diaspora voted for three days in the presidential elections last year and the proposal to allow them to vote for three days in this year's parliamentary elections to be constitutional, the National Force Party proposes that all citizens, both those in the country and in the diaspora, to vote for three days, and not just in the parliamentary or presidential elections, but also in the local elections. This way we can also solve the issue of the vote on the additional lists and we will be sure that the provisions of the art.4 of the Constitution are observed," claimed Teodor Melescanu.PNL MPs Alina Gorghiu, Daniel Fenechiu and Florin Roman came with a legislative proposal for the Romanians in the diaspora to be able to vote for three days in the parliamentary elections this year too, the same as they were in the presidential elections last year.