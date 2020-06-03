National History Museum debuts online exhibition 'Trianon 100. Romania at the Paris Peace Conference'

The exhibition "Trianon 100. Romania at the Paris Peace Conference", a complex project comprising hundreds of vintage documents and photographs, will be available online starting on Thursday at www.mnir.ro and www. mvu.ro, at the "Trianon 100" section, the National Museum of History said in a release.

The result of comprehensive research in the Diplomatic Archives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of a partnership with the National Archives of Romania and the Romanian Cultural Institute, the "Trianon 100" online project is structured in two major chapters: the Paris Peace Conference (1919 - 1920) and the Peace Treaty with Hungary - Trianon, June 4, 1920, each of them featuring separate sections.

The first chapter is devoted to the opening of the conference, the Romanian delegation to the Paris Peace Conference and its activities, the signing of the peace treaties (with Germany - Versailles, June 28, 1919; with Austria - Saint Germain en Laye, September 10, 1919; with Bulgaria - Neuilly sur Seine, November 27, 1919, the last two being effectively sealed by Romania on December 9, 1919, together with the Minority Treaty) and Queen Maria's diplomatic activity in Paris and London between March and April 1919.

The second chapter follows the steps taken by Romania from the unification of Transylvania, Banat, Crisana and Maramures until the signing of the Peace Treaty with Hungary, the act that actually represents the international recognition of the national referendum of the Alba Iulia National Assembly on December 1, 1918, of the Greater Union's accomplishment.

"This journey has been paid for with blood and tears, with huge material efforts, because Romania had to carry on the Great War, through the anti-Bolshevik campaign in Hungary in 1919, as an additional stage to the negotiation and signing of the Trianon Peace Treaty, on June 4, 1920. The exhibition also presents the way the Treaty was put into practice, starting with the definition of the 448 kilometres of border between the two states," the cited source mentions.

Photos of the personalities who were part of the world diplomacy show from 1919 and 1920, official documents, original correspondence, memoirs submitted by Romanian leaders in Paris, ethnographic maps of Romania from the beginning of the twentieth century, but also those created for the Paris Peace Conference, important documents of Romania's history will be available online, along with historical analyses, in an attempt to offer an objective and documented historical presentation of the Paris Peace Conference and of the negotiation and signing of the Peace Treaties.