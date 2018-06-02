National Liberal Party's head Orban: We support President Iohannis' future decision on Kovesi

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chair Ludovic Orban announced on Sunday, in Medias, that he would support President Klaus Iohannis in his decision on the head of the National Anticorruption Directorate, Laura Codruta Kovesi, but states that the decision of the Constitutional Court is not opposed to the President, informs Agerpres.

Asked whether the PNL would support Klaus Iohannis also if he dismisses Kovesi, Orban replied, "Let's wait. The President will announce publicly after the motivation is released."

Ludovic Orban was on Sunday in Medias on the occasion of the days of this city led by liberal Mayor Gheorghe Roman.