National Lottery launches one million lottery tickets in TEAM Romania campaign dedicated to Paris Olympics

The Romanian National Lottery Company will launch a series of 1,000,000 lottery tickets in the TEAM Romania campaign, and 30% of the collected amounts will be the income of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, the funds will be used exclusively to support the participation of Romania's national teams in The Summer Olympic Games in Paris, announced Mihai Constantin, Government spokesman.

The measure was approved by the Government on Tuesday, through an emergency ordinance.

"Romanians who want to be with the athletes who will represent our country at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, this year, can be part of TEAM Romania. The Romanian National Lottery Company will launch a series of 1,000,000 lottery tickets in the campaign TEAM Romania, and 30% of the collected amounts are the income of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee. The funds will be used exclusively to support the participation of Romania's national teams at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris," said Mihai Constantin, in a press briefing at the Victoria Palace.

He said that in no more than three weeks the lottery tickets will be available for sale.

"In no more than three weeks, you will be able to find the 'Team Romania' lottery tickets. Each lottery ticket has a value of 5 RON. It is a classic lottery ticket, so that if this whole series of 1,000,000 lottery tickets were sold, our Olympians would receive 16.6 million RON," said Mihai Constantin.