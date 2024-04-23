Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

National Lottery launches one million lottery tickets in TEAM Romania campaign dedicated to Paris Olympics

Facebook
Loteria Romana

The Romanian National Lottery Company will launch a series of 1,000,000 lottery tickets in the TEAM Romania campaign, and 30% of the collected amounts will be the income of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, the funds will be used exclusively to support the participation of Romania's national teams in The Summer Olympic Games in Paris, announced Mihai Constantin, Government spokesman.

The measure was approved by the Government on Tuesday, through an emergency ordinance.

"Romanians who want to be with the athletes who will represent our country at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, this year, can be part of TEAM Romania. The Romanian National Lottery Company will launch a series of 1,000,000 lottery tickets in the campaign TEAM Romania, and 30% of the collected amounts are the income of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee. The funds will be used exclusively to support the participation of Romania's national teams at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris," said Mihai Constantin, in a press briefing at the Victoria Palace.

He said that in no more than three weeks the lottery tickets will be available for sale.

"In no more than three weeks, you will be able to find the 'Team Romania' lottery tickets. Each lottery ticket has a value of 5 RON. It is a classic lottery ticket, so that if this whole series of 1,000,000 lottery tickets were sold, our Olympians would receive 16.6 million RON," said Mihai Constantin.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.