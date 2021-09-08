National minority floor group to be absent from joint plenary sitting of Parliament

The floor group of national minority MPs will not participate in any of the plenary sittings dealing with the motion of censure, an item that is not on the Romanians' agenda, the group's leader, MP Varujan Pambuccian said.

"We had two group meetings on this topic, one was a week ago, this one was another, and at both group meetings the same thing was decided: it is not our business, we do not participate in anything! (...) No one wants to get involved in this. We want only one thing: for everything to calm down once and for all, and see that we start doing something. There are so many misfortunes happening now, for example the story with energy bills, which is awful. That is what we need to tackle, we need to 'take the bull by the horns' and take it very seriously. I think it will be the first time we will be part, perhaps, of a committee of inquiry," added Pambuccian.

According to him, "there are serious things" that need to be dealt with and that cannot be left to chance, Agerpres informs.

"And that's why we don't participate in such things that aren't ours. I don't think they're on the public's political agenda either. We want to discuss the issues that are on the public agenda, energy in the first place. After that you will see that we will have a water crisis, we will have a food crisis, there will be very bad things coming and we will have to anticipate a little, not just react to them. We have to do something," said Pambuccian.