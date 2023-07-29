National module of extinguishing forest fires, in DG ECHO's pre-positioning programme

The Department for Emergency Situations within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, through the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, participates, between July 30 and September 2, with a national module specialized in extinguishing forest fires in a pre-positioning programme, organized by the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations - DG ECHO, in order to strengthen the resilience of the French authorities in managing this type of risk.

According to an IGSU press release sent to AGERPRES, on Sunday, the first contingent, totaling 40 firefighters and 3 forest fire extinguishing trucks (3,000 l), a tanker (30,000 l), a large capacity truck (10,000 l), a personal transport minivan and a bus, will start moving to France, on the Arad - Nadlac - Budapest - Geneva - Marseille route.AGERPRES