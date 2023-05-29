National Tax Administration Agency's head resigns.

The President of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), Lucian Heius, resigned from his post on Monday.

"Today I submitted my resignation from the position of president of the National Tax Administration Agency. It was an honor for me to lead this institution and I thank my colleagues for the professionalism and involvement they have shown this year. At the same time, I am pleased with the fact that, in this mandate, ANAF managed to successfully reach all the milestones established by the PNRR and all the objectives assumed by the government program, with honesty, responsibility and respect towards taxpayers. In 2022, we managed to collect to the budget 353.3 billion lei, 58 billion more than the previous year, and to reimburse VAT worth 27.99 billion lei, compared to the previous year when only 24.34 billion lei were reimbursed. In the first five months of 2023, VAT was reimbursed in the amount of 11.451 billion lei", Lucian Heius said.

According to him, in April 2023, 780 notifications were sent to individuals who cannot justify their income.

At the same time, during his mandate, 50,979 checks were carried out on taxpayers, legal entities and individuals, as a result of which additional sums totaling 3.688 billion lei were established. 25,274 documentary checks were carried out on taxpayers, legal entities and individuals, following which additional amounts were determined in the total amount of 554.2 million lei.

In the same period, the Anti-Tax Fraud Directorate quantified/estimated the fiscal implications - representing VAT, taxes, social and health contributions, other claims - in the total amount of 2.471 billion lei - and submitted 289 referral documents to the criminal investigation bodies, for damages in the total amount of 621.8 million lei.

In addition, following the documentary verification activity, tax decisions were issued for 1,904 entities, the value of the established obligations totaling 604.9 million lei.

"Last but not least, I am proud that, during my mandate, the tax administration has opened avenues of action towards areas of evasion that have not been addressed until now. I regret that I cannot complete the ANAF modernization process and the projects started now and I hope that the future president will continue the digitization projects of the institution", Lucian Heius also says.