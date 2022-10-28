The NATO Battle Group in Romania has a new commander, Colonel Alexandre Feligonde, the Romanian Land Forces announced.

The change of command ceremony, between the commander of the 8th Parachute Regiment of Marine Infantry, colonel Cristophe Degand, and the commander of the 1st Armored Regiment (1st Chasseur Regiment), colonel Alexandre Feligonde, took place on Friday, at the headquarters of the Getica National Joint Training Center from Cincu, Agerpres informs.

The event took place in the presence of the Chief of Staff of the Land Forces, Major General Iulian Berdila, and the Commander of the Multinational Command of the Southeast Division, Brigadier General Dorin Toma.

The Romanian NATO Battle Group was established starting in May, by transforming the allied multinational elements within the NATO Response Force, deployed in our country.

The establishment of battle groups in Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary is part of the set of measures adopted by NATO to strengthen the deterrence and defense posture in the medium and long term, as a result of the military conflict triggered by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

At France's proposal to take over the role of the framework nation, the French battalion deployed in Romania, considered the spearhead of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF), currently forms the Battle Group for Collective Defense (CDBG) on the national territory, integrating, relationally, effectives of Belgium and the Netherlands. The main forces of the CDBG are deployed in the National Joint Training Center Getica in Cincu, where they will carry out missions and training activities, together with structures of the Romanian Army.