Natural growth maintains negative in August this year

The natural growth for the Romanian population remained negative in August this year, namely minus 4,996 people, with the number of deceased being by 1.3pct higher than the one of newly born, according to data released on Monday, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

There were 18,148 children born in August 2022, by 2,934 more than in July 2022. At the same time, there were 23,144 (12,163 men and 10,981 women) people who died in the same month, by 2,957 (1,599 men and 1,358 women) more than in July 2022.

The number of deaths in children under one year of age, recorded in August 2022, was 75 children, down by 5 compared to July 2022.

According to the same source, in August 2022, 19,258 marriages were registered at civil status offices, 1,478 more than in July 2022.

The number of divorces pronounced by final court decisions and according to Law no. 202/2010 was 2,054 in August 2022, by 219 more than in July 2022.

The INS specifies that the number of newly born who lived recorded in August 2022 was higher by 2,590 compared to the same month in 2021. The natural growth was negative both in August 2022 (-4,996 people) and in August 2021 (-5,101 people).

The number of people who died in August 2022 was by 2,485 higher than in August 2021.

The number of marriages was, in August 2022, by 1,371 lower than the one recorded in the same month of the previous year. Through final judicial decisions and according to Law no. 202/2010 in August 2022 there were 547 more divorces recorded in August 22 than in August 2021, told Agerpres.