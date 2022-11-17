Naval Academy in Constanta celebrates 150 years of Romanian naval education

The "Mircea cel Batran" Naval Academy (ANMB) in Constanta is organizing, on Thursday, a series of activities to celebrate 150 years of Romanian naval education, told Agerpres.

According to the General Staff of the Naval Forces, after a military ceremony that includes the decoration of the unit's Battle Flag, an anniversary plaque will be unveiled and the headquarters of the institution will be open to visitors.

"The 'Mircea cel Batran' Naval Academy is organizing on Thursday, November 17, 2022, starting at 10:00 am, a series of activities dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the Romanian naval education. In the opening, there will be a military ceremony attended by representatives of higher echelons of the local public administration, commanders of units and large units, along with staff and students of the Naval Academy. On this occasion, the decoration of the unit's Battle Flag will take place, a solemn moment that will end the first part of the ceremony. After the military ceremony, the anniversary plaque dedicated to the anniversary of 150 years of Romanian naval education will be unveiled, followed by a visit to the headquarters of the educational institution," reads a press release sent by SMFN to AGERPRES.

On the same occasion, the Open Doors Day will take place at the naval higher education institution on Friday.

"On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the Flotilla School, the forerunner of the 'Mircea cel Batran' Naval Academy, on Friday, November 19, 2022, between 10 am and 2.00 pm, the Day of Open Doors will take place. Teaching staff and students will accompany the visitors and will present the laboratories, simulators, lecture halls, the sports complex, as well as the museum of the academy, in which there are very old exhibits of great scientific and documentary value," SMFN also informed.