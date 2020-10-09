Nelu Tataru: 209 patients infected with novel coronavirus - with invasive intubation

Health Minister Nelu Tataru declared on Friday that 209 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are intubated and mechanically ventilated, according to Agerpres.

"In the COVID support hospitals we have 1,050 fully equipped intensive care beds, at the moment there are 613 occupied beds, of which we have 209 people on the ventilator, with invasive intubation. We are at the moment of re-evaluating each case separately. Our indications were to re-assess each patient for intensive therapies. There are also those intermediate therapy beds in which we specify that those patients who are not on assisted ventilation and are on an oxygen support, depending on the level of respiratory failure can benefit from these intermediate therapy beds. The other beds, which are fully equipped with ventilators, remaining for those who need to be intubated. The evaluation of each patient is done by the attending physician. The evaluation of each intensive care unit depends on the existing outbreaks in that locality or in the surrounding counties," said Tataru, after a visit to the National Institute of Public Health.

The minister said he would have a meeting on Monday with family doctors to discuss the possibility of them participating in the monitoring of those in isolation, but also in epidemiological investigations.

"We will have a discussion on Monday with the family doctors. We also found solutions with the Health Insurance House in order to be able to participate both for the monitoring of those in isolation and for the epidemiological investigations," Tataru said.

Asked if family doctors could be paid extra, Tataru replied: "Yes. There is this alternative as well. We will have discussions on Monday. The Insurance House is preparing an evaluation for Monday."