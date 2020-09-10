 
     
Nelu Tataru: Health Ministry to propose state of alert extension

Guvernul Romaniei
Nelu Tataru

The Ministry of Health will propose the extension of the state of alert, in the context of the current evolution of the pandemic, Health Minister Nelu Tataru announced on Thursday in Pitesti.

"As we see the evolution of cases, we have reached a plateau. The proposal of the Ministry of Health is to extend the state of alert," the Minister told a press conference, adding that the proposal will be for a 30-day extension.

The state of alert was extended for the third time on August 14, by decision of the government, starting with August 16.

