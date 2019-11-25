Net assets of investment funds rise 1.3pct in Oct

The net assets of the 210 open and closed-end funds, local and foreign, increased by 1.3pct in October, to the level of 47.1 billion lei (9.9 billion euros), registering an advance of 12.4pct from the beginning of the year, according to a release of the Association of Fund Managers sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

In October, net inflows totaled 490 million lei (103.1 million euros).

According to the press release, the top 5 most performing funds in the last 12 months registered annual net returns between 17.8pct and 24.6pct. On a 36-month horizon, the top 5 funds had yields ranging from 55.4pct to 67.2pct, obtained over the last 3 years (compared to October 2016).

The net assets of the 81 local open-end funds increased by 2.3pct in October, to 24.4 billion lei (5.1 billion euros), while the increase in the current year reached 13.1 pct.