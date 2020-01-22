Net assets of investment funds, up to 49.5bn lei, in 2019

The net assets of the 215 investment funds registered an increase of 18.1pct in 2019, and in December last year they reached 49.5 billion lei (10.4 billion euro), informs the Fund Managers Association (AAF).

The top 5 funds (open locally) in 2019 registered annual net yields between 36.1pct and 42.9pct.

