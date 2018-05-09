Net average monthly wage up 8.7 pct this March, double-digit pay growth in healthcare, education

The net average monthly wage was 2,704 lei this March, by 8.7 percent or 217 lei higher compared to the previous month, the National Institute for Statistics (INS) said on Wednesday.

The gross nominal average wage was 4,488 lei this March, by 8.7 percent higher than in February 2018.In nominal terms, IT services were the sector with the highest average net pay, of 6,689 lei, while the HoReCa sector was at the opposite end with 1,541 lei.In the public sector, following the enforcement of the relevant provisions regarding the payroll, the net average monthly wage of healthcare and social assistance workers advanced by 22.3 percent, and wages in education were 18.4 percent higher. The net average wage in public administration also inched up 1.3 percent.In a YoY comparison, the net average wage advanced 15.5 percent this March.Compared to March 2017 the real wage index was 110.1 percent higher, and the real wage index to the previous month was 108.4 percent. The real wage index to October 1990 was 195.7 pct, 15.1 percentage points higher than in February 2018, INS said.