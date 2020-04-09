Net nominal average salary, up 13 lei in February to 3,202 lei (official data)

The net nominal average salary was 3,202 lei in February this year, up by 13 lei (+ 0.4pct) compared to the previous month and by 9.2pct compared to February last year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Thursday.

The highest values of the salary were registered in information technology services (7,488 lei), and the lowest in hotels and restaurants (1,781 lei).

In February 2020, the gross nominal average salary was 5,243 lei, by 18 lei (+0.3pct) higher than in January 2020.

In most activities in the economic sector, the level of the average net earnings increased slightly compared to the previous month as a result of granting occasional bonuses (annual bonuses or for outstanding performances), rights in kind and financial aid, amounts from net profit and from other funds. Also, the increases in the average net earnings were due to the production achievements or higher revenues (depending on contracts / projects), as well as the layoffs of staff with lower-than-average earnings from certain economic activities, according to the INS.

The most significant increases in net average earnings were registered in the manufacture of tobacco products, by 21.7pct, and in auxiliary activities for financial intermediation, insurance and pension funds, by 11.1pct.

The decreases in net average salaries compared to January 2020 were determined by the provision in the previous months of occasional bonuses, rights in kind and financial aid, amounts from net profit and other funds (including securities). Also, the decreases in average net earnings were caused by target production failures or lower incomes (depending on contracts / projects), as well as by staff hiring with lower-than-average earnings in some economic activities.

The most significant decreases in average net earnings were recorded in the extraction of metalliferous minerals, by 24.7pct, and in the extraction of crude oil and natural gas respectively by 20.2pct.

The real earning index was 106pct for February 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year. The real earning index was 100.1pct for February 2020 compared to the previous month. Compared to October 1990, the real earning index was 217.3pct, by 0.4 percentage points higher than the one recorded in January 2020.