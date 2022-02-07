 
     
New batch of medicines for treatment of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, for hospitals

New Money
medicamente covid

1,500 vials of 400 mg Tocilizumab and over 48,600 doses of Kineret will be distributed to approximately 300 health units that treat patients with COVID-19, with moderate and severe forms of the disease, according to the Ministry of Health, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Today, February 7, 2022, the Minister of Health, Prof. Alexandru Rafila, MD, approved the distribution of a new batch of drugs for the treatment of patients infected with SARS-COV-2 comprising 1,500 vials of 400 mg Tocilizumab and over 48,600 doses of Kineret. The medicines will be distributed to about 300 health care units treating patients with COVID-19 with moderate to severe disease, and the 50,000 boxes of Molnupiravir purchased by the Ministry of Health have been distributed to more than 200 assessment centers and hospitals treating patients with COVID-19," according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

Molnupiravir is the first specific anti-COVID-19 medicine approved for people at risk of developing a severe form of COVID-19.

