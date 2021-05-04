New car registrations in Romania decrease by 14.5% in first four months

New car registrations in Romania decreased by 14.5% in the first four months of the current year, compared to the same period in 2020, to a volume of 27,624 units, according to the Driving Permits and Vehicle Registration Regime Department (DRPCIV), cited by the Association of Car Makers and Importers (APIA).

At the level of April 2021, 9,272 new vehicles were registered locally (cars and commercial vehicles, coaches and special vehicles), by 76.9% more than in the same month of the previous year. Of these, 6,862 were new cars, whose increase compared to April 2020 (when 4,321 units were registered) is 58.8%, agerpres.ro confirms.

In this margin, the top five brands in terms of registrations in April are Dacia - with 1,617 units, followed by Skoda (694), Volkswagen (548), Toyota (490) and Renault (457).

According to statistics, for the first four months of the year as a whole, new cars registered a general decrease of 14.5%, compared to the similar interval in 2020, from 32,300 units to 27,624.

On the other hand, the used cars, with the 135,539 units registered in the period January - April 2021, saw an increase of 5.6% compared to the same period in 2020.

At the same time, on the segment of new commercial vehicle registrations (LCV, HCV, Minibus and Bus, as well as special vehicles), after a volume of 2,410 units, registered in April 2021 (+162% compared to April 2020), there is a general jump for the whole of the current year of 26.1%.

At the same time, new motorcycles (motorcycles, mopeds, ATVs) registered, in April, an increase of 267.1% on a volume of 527 units, respectively an increase of 54.5%, in the first four months of the year.