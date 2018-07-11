New manufacturing orders up 18pct in Romania, Jan.-May, 2018

New manufacturing orders advanced 18 percent in nominal terms in Romania in the first five months of 2018, as against the similar period of 2017, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reports on Wednesday, informs Agerpres.

According to INS data, the new orders in the manufacturing industry, January 1 - April 30, 2018, compared with the same period of 2017, increased overall by 18 percent as a result of increases in the capital goods industry (+21 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+16.8 percent), the durable goods industry (+11.3 percent) and the consumer goods industry (+4.1 percent).

In May 2018 compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the new orders in the manufacturing industry increased by 16.3 percent following increases in the capital goods industry (+18.1 percent), durable goods industry (+17.0 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+16.0 percent) and the consumer goods industry (+4.4 percent).

In May 2018 compared to the previous month, new manufacturing orders increased by 6.8 percent due to the growths registered in the durable goods industry (+23.1 percent), the consumer goods industry (+15 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+8.3 percent) and the capital goods industry (+4.3 percent).