New measures to limit spread of SARS-CoV-2 come into force

The new measures meant to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have come into force on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.

On Thursday, the government adopted a decision on new measures meant to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, before the publication of the document in the Official Journal, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that the new measures will be applicable from Sunday "considering the short time that economic operators would have available to prepare".

The decision provides for the reduction of the time interval in which the movement of persons outside their homes is allowed without restrictions, in the localities where the cumulative incidence in the past 14 days is higher than 4 per 1,000 inhabitants and less than 7.5 per 1,000 inhabitants, until 8.00 pm, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Exceptions are travels for business, for medical assistance that cannot be postponed, for buying medicines, travel outside the localities of persons in transit, for the assistance of elderly, sick or deceased persons, in which cases the persons in question will have to show a statement on one's own responsibility to the relevant authorities, completed in advance.

The decision also stipulates the limitation of the time interval in which it economic operators are allowed to carry out their activities in closed and/or open spaces, public and/or private, in the localities where the incidence was more than 4 per 1,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, and less than 7.5 per 1,000 inhabitants, until 6.00 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

When the incidence exceeds 7.5 per 1,000 inhabitants, traffic is prohibited between 8.00 pm and 5.00 am and the programme of economic operators needs to end at 6.00 pm for the whole week.

Also, the activity of the economic operators carried out in closed spaces in the field of sports/fitness halls in the localities where the cumulative incidence of the cases in the past 14 days is higher than 4 per 1,000 inhabitants will be suspended.

The decision also stipulates as exceptions from this programme that pharmaceutical units, gas stations, operators in home delivery and in passenger transport, when the vehicles have a capacity of more than nine seats.

At the same time, on Sundays, traffic will be allowed until 10.00 for participation in the religious services officiated for the Passover holiday and on April 3 and 4 until 2.00 am for travel and participation in religious services officiated on the occasion of the Catholic Easter.