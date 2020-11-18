 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

New meeting to assess measures on management of COVID-19 epidemic, at Cotroceni Palace

Agerpres
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis will have a new meeting, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, for the assessment and presentation of the measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 epidemic, accoridng to AGERPRES.

Attending the meeting, due at 13:00 hrs, will be Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, and several specialists.

According to the Presidential Administration, the vice-president of the Romanian Society of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, Prof. Dr. Dorel Sandesc; head of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit I, Central Military Emergency University Hospital "Carol Davila", Col. Dr. Dan Corneci; the manager of the Clinical Hospital for Infectious and Tropical Diseases "Dr. Victor Babe", Dr. Emilian Imbri; Elena Ovreiu, lecturer at the Faculty of Medical Engineering within the Polytechnic University of Bucharest will also be attending the meeting.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.