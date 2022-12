A new monkeypox case has been confirmed in Romania, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday, told Agerpres.

It is about a 34-year-old man from Bucharest.

"His health is good," the quoted source mentions.

So far, 46 patients have been diagnosed with monkeypox in Romania.

According to the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), a total of 17 people have been vaccinated against monkeypox.