New orders in processing industry up 4.6 per cent in January-February

Overall new orders in the processing industry increased by 4.6 per cent in the first two months of this year against the same period of 2019, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs.

The increase was the result of growth recorded in the capital goods industry (+6.2 per cent), the durables industry (+21.4 per cent), the intermediary goods industry (+1.4 per cent). The consumer goods industry dropped by 1.6 per cent.According to the INS, new orders in the processing industry climbed 4.8 per cent in February 2020 compared with the previous month, as a result of growth recorded in the durable goods industry (+14.8 per cent), intermediary goods industry (+5.8 per cent), capital goods industry (+3.9 per cent) and the consumer goods industry (+3.8 per cent).New orders in the processing industry increased by 5.4 per cent in February 2020 against the previous month, due to increases recorded in the durables industry (+27.2 per cent), the capital goods industry (+6.8 per cent) and the intermediary goods industry (+3.1 per cent). The consumer goods industry dropped by 4.7 per cent.INS informs the figures (corresponding to the months of February 2020) are not influenced by the COVID-19 crisis.