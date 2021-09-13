New school year 2021-2022 kicks off facing pandemic

The new school year 2021 - 2022 begins on Monday, with physical attendance in most schools in Romania, but with health protection measures in the context of the increasing number of daily infections with SARS- CoV-2, agerpres reports.

For the approximately 2,900,000 pupils and preschoolers, the courses of the school year 2021 - 2022 will run for 34 weeks, starting September 13.

The first semester will have 14 weeks (from September 13 to December 22, 2021), and the second semester will have 20 weeks (from January 10 to June 10, 2022).From October 25 to 31, pupils in primary education and children in preschool system are on vacation.The winter break is scheduled for December 23, 2021 - January 9, 2022.In the second semester, the spring break will be between April 15 and May 1.The national programme "School differently" will take place between April 8 and 14, 2022.