New tranche of Moderna vaccine arrives in Romania

A new tranche of 177,600 doses vaccines from the Moderna Pharmaceutical Company arrived in the country on Friday at the National Company Unifarm SA, informs the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

According to the cited source, the transport was provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses were brought to Bucharest by land.

"The doses were stored with the National Company Unifarm SA, and in the next period they will be distributed in the regional centers at national level from Romania. The warehouse of the National Company Unifarm SA is fully authorized and endorsed by the National Authority for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania (ANMDMR), the national authority that has competence in the field of medicines for human use," the cited source shows.

So far, our country has received 3,715,100 doses of vaccine produced by Moderna, and 991,583 have already been used to immunize the population.