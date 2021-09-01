Nicolae Ciuca participates in the informal meeting of EU defence ministers

The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, will participate, on Wednesday and Thursday, in the informal meeting of the defence ministers from the member states of the European Union, in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The ministerial meeting will start with debates on the operational commitments of the European Union, a session in which the defence ministers will discuss the latest developments in the Sahel, Libya, Mozambique and the Western Balkans, according to a Ministry of National Defence release sent to AGERPRES.

Also, the theme of resilience will be on the agenda of the meeting, in the context of defining the political orientations and specific objectives of the future EU guidance instrument - the Strategic Compass. The session on this topic will focus on ways to counter hybrid threats and challenges, as well as ensuring access to common global goods (maritime, cyber and space areas).The last part of the meeting will address common geostrategic challenges and opportunities for strengthening cooperation with NATO and the UN. The Deputy Secretary - General of NATO, Mircea Geoana, and the UN Under-Secretary General for Peace Support Operations, Jean - Pierre Lacroix, were invited to the event.