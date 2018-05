Literary critic Nicolae Manolescu was re-elected on Saturday as president of the Union of Writers from Romania (USR) for the 2018-2023 term, by 744 votes.

Also candidating for the USR president were writers Dan Lungu (336 votes), Stefan Mitroi (98 votes), Simona Vasilache (27 votes) and essayist Narcis Zarnescu (7 votes).Nicolae Manolescu is at his fourth term as USR president.