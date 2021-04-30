Nine hospitals in Bucharest to ensure emergency medical assistance in April 30 - May 3 period

Nine hospitals and the Bucharest Ambulance Service will ensure emergency medical assistance in Bucharest over April 30 - May 3, during the Easter Holidays.

According to the Bucharest City Public Health Directorate, in the April 30 - May 3 period, the following hospitals will ensure emergency medical assistance:

* Bucharest Floreasca Clinical Emergency Hospital - phone number: 021/599.23.00;* University Clinical Emergency Hospital - phone number: 021.318.05.23 / 021.601.24.00;* St. Pantelimon Clinical Emergency Hospital - phone number: 021/255.40.25;* St. Ioan Clinical Emergency Hospital - phone number: 021/334.51.90;* Bagdasar-Arseni Clinical Emergency Hospital - phone number: 021/334.30.54;* Plastic, Reparatory Surgery and Burns Emergency Hospital - phone number: 021/224.09.47;* Ophthalmological Clinical Emergency Hospital - phone number: 021/319.27.53;* Grigore Alexandrescu Children's Clinical Emergency Hospital - phone number: 021/316.93.72;* M.S. Curie Children's Clinical Emergency Hospital - phone number: 021/460.30.26.The Bucharest Ambulance service will have regular working hours, with the mention that in this period it will ensure the drawing up of decease certificates for the entirety of Bucharest. Requests by the population will be received through single emergency line 112.The Bucharest City Public Health Directorate will ensure a permanent service at phone number 021.9462.