No explosive material in suspicious envelopes from Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest, intel service says

The envelopes that were picked up on Tuesday from the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest do not contain explosive material, informs the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI).

The SRI specifies that at 10:50 its pyrotechnic teams were requested to the headquarters of the Embassy of Ukraine following a call to the single emergency number 112, as envelopes were received that were considered suspicious.

The SRI specialists implemented the specific procedures, and following the preliminary control, they were picked up and transported safely.

"After the first checks, it was found that the envelopes do not contain explosive material," the quoted source said.

According to the procedure, they will be analyzed in specialized laboratories, in order to eliminate all suspicions regarding possible substances that could be present.

In this case, SRI says it will "collaborate with all competent institutions".AGERPRES