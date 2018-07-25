No Romanians reported among victims of wildfiers in Greece

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) says that the Embassy of Romania continues to carefully monitor the developments in the aftermath of the wildfires in Greece, and according to data from the local authorities, no Romanian citizens have been reported among the wildfire victims injured or going missing according to agerpres.

According to a MAE press statement released on Wednesday, the Romanian Embassy in Athens keeps constant contact with the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and is ready to provide consular assistance, if requested.At the same time, the Romanian Embassy in Athens has issued travel papers to a group of seven people with dual citizenship, including the Romanian one, as their identity documents were destroyed in the area affected by the fire."They did not need medical assistance and they left the area safe," according to MAE.The embassy has taken steps, including with the local community of Romanians in the areas affected by the wildfires, to check if there are people in need of support.MAE recommends that the Romanian citizens avoid the area affected by the wildfires of the last days and has also sent a travel advisory to Romanian citizens who are in, transiting through or want to travel to Greece.The affected Romanian citizens may request consular assistance by calling the telephone numbers of the Embassy of Romania in Greece: +30 210 6728879, +30 210 6744544; the calls will be forwarded to the Centre for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators around the clock; they can also call the emergency number of the diplomatic mission: +30 697 8996222.