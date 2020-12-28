Non-government loan increases by 0.7 pct in November

The non-government loan granted by credit institutions increased in November 2020 by 0.7 pct compared to October 2020 (0.5 pct in real terms), to the level of 281,001 billion lei, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs in a press release issued on Monday, AGERPRES.

The loan in (national currency) lei, with a share of 69.3 pct in the total volume of non-government credit, increased by 1.1 pct and foreign currency credit expressed in lei, with a share of 30.7 pct in total non-government credit, decreased by 0.4 pct (similar evolution when expressed in euro).

Compared to the same period of 2019, non-government loan registered an increase of 4.6 pct (2.4 pct in real terms), on account of the 8 pct increase in the component in lei (5.7 pct in real terms) and a decrease of 2.3 pct of the component in currency expressed in lei (the decrease was 4.2 pct if the indicator is expressed in euro).

Government loan increased by 2.2 pct in November 2020 compared to October 2020, to 141.924 billion lei. Compared to November 2019, it increased by 26.1 pct (23.5 pct in real terms).

The broad monetary mass (M3) recorded a balance of 477.295 billion lei at the end of November 2020. This increased by 1.7 pct (1.6 pct in real terms) compared to October 2020, and compared to November 2019 it increased by 15.9 pct (13.4 pct in real terms).