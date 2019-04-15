Notre Dame fire/ PM Dancila, Speaker Dragnea convey messages of solidarity with the French people

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber and Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea sent on Tweeter messages of solidarity with the French people following the fire that engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral.

"I am saddened by the terrible news from Paris, Notre Dame Cathedral is a symbol of France and Europe. My thoughts go out to our French friends," PM Dancila wrote.Moreover, Liviu Dragnea conveys in his message that his thoughts "go out to our friends in France and the entire Catholic community, which was greatly hit precisely during the Holy Week."The massive fire which engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral threatened to burn the famous building, after its roof collapsed, according to the French press.