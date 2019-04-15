 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Notre Dame fire/ PM Dancila, Speaker Dragnea convey messages of solidarity with the French people

fox30jax.com
Liviu Dragnea

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber and Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea sent on Tweeter messages of solidarity with the French people following the fire that engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral.


"I am saddened by the terrible news from Paris, Notre Dame Cathedral is a symbol of France and Europe. My thoughts go out to our French friends," PM Dancila wrote.

Moreover, Liviu Dragnea conveys in his message that his thoughts "go out to our friends in France and the entire Catholic community, which was greatly hit precisely during the Holy Week."

The massive fire which engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral threatened to burn the famous building, after its roof collapsed, according to the French press.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.