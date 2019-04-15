Notre Dame fire / President Iohannis: Romania stands by France

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Monday night a message in which he shows that Romania stands by France in the context of the fire that engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral according to Agerpres.

"Heart-breaking news come from Paris. Notre Dame, a historical symbol of the European culture is in flames. Romania stands by France," the head of state wrote on Tweeter.Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris was engulfed by flames, in a strong fire that destroyed the famous Parisian monument, one of the most visited tourist landmarks of France. The fire burned the Cathedral's centuries-old roof. A huge cloud of smoke spread over the skyline of the city and the ash scattered over a large surface. Firefighters evacuated the area around the cathedral, located in the center of the French capital.French President Emmanuel Macron canceled a speech he was due to give the nation on Monday evening and went to the Notre Dame Cathedral.