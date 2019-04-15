 
     
Notre Dame fire / President Iohannis: Romania stands by France

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Monday night a message in which he shows that Romania stands by France in the context of the fire that engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral according to Agerpres.


"Heart-breaking news come from Paris. Notre Dame, a historical symbol of the European culture is in flames. Romania stands by France," the head of state wrote on Tweeter.

Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris was engulfed by flames, in a strong fire that destroyed the famous Parisian monument, one of the most visited tourist landmarks of France. The fire burned the Cathedral's centuries-old roof. A huge cloud of smoke spread over the skyline of the city and the ash scattered over a large surface. Firefighters evacuated the area around the cathedral, located in the center of the French capital.

French President Emmanuel Macron canceled a speech he was due to give the nation on Monday evening and went to the Notre Dame Cathedral.

