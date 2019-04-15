 
     
Notre Dame fire/ Senate President Tariceanu: Loss suffered by Paris is also ours

Senatul Romaniei
Calin Popescu Tariceanu

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu regrets the destruction of Notre Dame Cathedral and says that "the loss suffered by Paris is also ours." according to Agerpres.


"It's socking to see burning one of Paris's and France's landmarks. We love Notre Dame more than ever. The loss which Paris suffers is also ours," Tariceanu wrote on Monday on his Tweeter account.

A strong fire which engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral threatened to entirely inflame the famous cathedral after its roof already collapsed. A Church Spokesperson said that the entire cathedral was in flames after the tower collapsed.

