Nuclearelectrica and One United Properties shares will be included in MSCI indices from June 1, 2023

The shares of Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica (SNN) and One United Properties (ONE) will be included, starting from June 1, 2023, in the MSCI Frontier IMI indices, the two companies thus increasing Romania's presence in these indices to 11 companies, alongside Banca Transilvania, BRD Groupe Societe Generale, Electrica, Medlife, OMV Petrom, Romgaz, Teraplast, Transelectrica and Transgaz, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs in a press release, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday evening.

The shares of SNN, a company listed on the BVB Regulated Market since November 4, 2013, will be included in the MSCI Frontier Markets and MSCI Romania indices from June 1, 2023.

SNN is one of the first two companies included in the FTSE Global All Cap indices, by promoting Romania to Emerging Market status in 2020, by the index provider FTSE Russell.

The company's shares are also included in BET, the main index of the Romanian market, as well as in BET-TR, BET-TRN, BET-XT, BET-XT-TR, BET-XT-TRN, BET-BK, BETPlus, BET- NG, respectively ROTX.

At the end of the trading day on May 30, the company's capitalization was 15.5 billion RON.

ONE, one of the main real estate developers of sustainable residential, office and next-generation mixed projects in Romania, is a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange from July 12, 2021. The company's shares will be included in the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap indices and MSCI Romania Small Cap from June 1, 2023.

ONE shares are also included in the FTSE Global All Cap indices dedicated to Emerging Markets as of November 22, 2021. The company's shares are also included in BET, the main market index in Romania, as well as in the BET-TR, BET-TRN, BET-XT indices, BET-XT-TR, BET-XT-TRN, BET-BK, BETPlus, respectively ROTX.

The capitalization of the company on May 30, 2023 is 3.55 billion RON.

Currently, Romania is classified by MSCI as a Frontier Market.AGERPRES