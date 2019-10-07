Nuclearelectrica, Falcon Consortium sign MoU on development of 'Alfred' 4th generation reactor

The National Company Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN) and the Falcon Consortium made of Ansaldo Nucleare, ENEA and ICN, last week signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation for the development of the 4th generation reactor, 'Alfred', Nuclearelectrica announced on Monday.

"The purpose of this Memorandum is to establish a cooperation framework between the parties regarding pre-project works and the research and development activities to be implemented for the development of the Alfred project," SNN said in a statement.SNN and the Falcon Consortium agreed on the exchange of information and data on the technology of fast-neutron reactors cooled by molten lead, the coordination of the research activities, the contribution in kind according to the expertise and capabilities of each party, the studies and optimization analyses to be conducted independently by each party, as well as on the planning of the necessary framework for the preparation of demonstrative activities.The 'Alfred' project represents Romania's contribution to the development of 4th generation reactors, an internationally innovative project and a long-term necessity for ensuring the contribution of nuclear energy to a clean and stable energy mix."The ALFRED project benefits from the support of the European Union through the European Sustainable Nuclear Energy Industrial Initiative (ESNII), and at national level it represents a driver for innovation, security ensuring and technological development; it also has an important economic and social impact, especially for the South Muntenia region. Nuclear energy is a definite solution for reaching and maintaining the decarbonization targets. For the Nuclear Research Institute of the Nuclear Energy Technologies Corporation RATEN ICN, the development of the 4th generation nuclear technologies is an immediate priority. The effort is part of attempts to place Romania on the very short list of innovative states, aimed at setting in place long and very long term solutions," said RATEN ICN director Constantin Paunoiu.A SNN component - the Cernavoda CNE branch ensures the safe operation of nuclear units 1 and 2, each with an installed production capacity of 700 MW. The two Cernavoda reactors cover about 20 percent of Romania's energy needs.